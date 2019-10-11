Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Appleton, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Appleton, WI
1928 - 2019
Appleton - Esther Margaret "Gigi" West (Godfrey) passed away peacefully at sunset surrounded by loved ones on October 9 at ThedaCare Hospital, at the age of 91. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, godmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie West Reinhalter of Appleton, Wisconsin, and her granddaughters Lauren Reinhalter of New York City and Lindsey Reinhalter of Madison, Wisconsin, her niece Joanne (Roger) Niccoli, and godchild Cheryle (Gordon) Varney of Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews. Esther is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Charles Everett West, her mother and father, Albert and Josephine Godfrey, and her siblings, Albert, Mary and Mildred.

Esther was born in 1928 in Randolph, Massachusetts, where she lived for sixty years. She married the love of her life on May 10, 1952 with whom she shared her life until his death in 1988. Esther spent winters in Florida until 1998 at which time she moved to Wisconsin to be close to her daughter and granddaughters who were the center of her life.

During the last twenty years of her life, Esther resided at Ridgeview Senior Apartments, where she was employed as a social ambassador. The friendships she made at Ridgeview truly enriched her time there. She was a faithful Catholic, with a strong devotion to the Rosary and the Blessed Mother. There wasn't a person she met who was not touched by her kindness and sweet smile. She will be greatly missed by many.

A visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m - 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Appleton; followed by a Mass of celebration beginning at 5:00 p.m. Esther will be laid to rest with her husband in Massachusetts at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you continue Esther's generous spirit by making a donation to the in her name.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
