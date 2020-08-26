1/1
Esther (Bleeke) Martin
Esther (Bleeke) Martin

New London - Esther Bleeke Martin, 87, passed away in New London, WI on August 18, 2020. Esther was born June 28, 1933 on the home farm in Decatur, IN, the daughter of Friedrich and Lydia (Ehlerding) Bleeke. Esther left the farm after graduating high school but it was always in her heart and she often shared the memories of that time with her children. Esther married Paul Martin on March 22, 1963. Together, they raised three children. Esther was known for her love of life and enjoyment of coffee in the morning and scotch in the evening. She had a generous heart and volunteered for many organizations over the years. Esther was also known for arriving late to almost every event, including her wedding. In honor of that trait, Esther arrived a few minutes late to the cemetery for her burial on August 24. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her siblings, Harry, Roy and Marie, and her parents. She is survived by her son, Greg (Michelle) Martin, daughters Michelle Martin and Angela (Dean) Schiedermeyer and grandchildren, Lauren, Gregory, Matt, Holly, Sam and Lydia.

The family would like to thank Esther's neighbors who watched out for her and helped her so she was able to remain in her house in her later years.

The family would also like to thank the staff at St Joseph Residence who took great care of Esther for the last seven months of her life.

A small family service was held followed by burial at Floral Hill Cemetery in New London, WI.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
