Ethel Buss
Appleton - Ethel May Buss (Managan), age 90 years, passed away January 27, 2020 in the company of her family after a brief illness. She was born on May 4, 1929 to her parents Maurice and Mabel Managan in Appleton, Wisconsin. She was the eighth born of a family including ten children. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters Laura, Florence, and Rita, six brothers Maurice, Barney, Ralph, Tom, Don, and Clifford. She was married to James Buss in 1950. James proceeded her in death in 2001. They have four sons, Michael (Linda), Steve (Denise), Mark, and Kelly. She is further survived by seven grandchildren, Shelly (Mike) Doering, Trina (Keith) Doxtator, Cory (Ashley) Buss, Lisa (Nick) Dolajeck, Eric (Candi) Buss, Adam Buss, Amanda Barker. She is also further survived by 17 great grandchildren, multiple nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Ethel was a lifelong resident of the Appleton area, attending the public and parochial school systems. Ethel raised her family of four sons and then went back to school to become an LPN. She served her community by working for many years in the Psychiatric Ward at St. Elizabeth Hospital, from which she retired. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and had a strong faith. She was also very proud of her Irish heritage. She looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid reader. In the early years of their retirement Jim and Ethel enjoyed traveling and camping together.
Ethel spent many hours during the holidays baking and perfecting many old family recipes. She included her sons in these activities, including pepper nuts, fruit cake, homemade candies, cherry bounce, coconut cream pie, among many other family favorites.
The Funeral Liturgy for Ethel will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at SACRED HEART PARISH, 222 E Fremont St. Appleton, with Father Joe Dorner officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N Superior St. Appleton, and again at CHURCH Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of Mass. Private family interment at Highland Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed www.wichmannfargo.com.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Ethel Buss to either The Community Benefit Tree (communitybenefittree.org) or Catalpa Health (https://catalpahealth.org/donations/)
The family would also like to thank the staff on the fourth floor of St Elizabeth Hospital for their professional and compassionate care of Ethel.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020