Eugene "Gene" Barth
Eugene "Gene" Barth

Black Creek - Eugene "Gene" Barth, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital after a 2 week stay. He was born on November 17, 1928 to the late Emil and Dorothy (Herman) Barth. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Black Creek.

Gene was united in marriage to Betty Louise Schmidt on June, 10, 1950. She preceded him in death on December 1, 2016.

The couple enjoyed camping at Pine Aire in Eagle River and later Cecil, and traveling with their camping friends.

Gene drove semi for several companies throughout the years and was able to enjoy 30 years of retirement.

He was an avid collector of Allis Chalmers tractors. His collections consisted of toy tractors, pedal tractors and full size tractors. He was featured in several tractor magazines and enjoyed showing off his tractors in parades.

Gene was a Marine veteran of the Korean War. He had the privilege to be able to fly on the Honor Flight in 2014 which was a hi-lite of his life. He talked about it for years.

Dad was so proud of all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always wanted an update on them.

He is survived by his children: Nancy (Gary) Pierce, Bonnie (Rick) Stoeger, David (Lisa) Barth, Dennis (Joan) Barth, Dean Barth, Jodie (Tim) Murphy, and Dale (Dawn) Barth; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife Betty, the love of his life; one brother-in-law, Dennis (Marlene) Schmidt; and one sister-in-law, Velda "Toots" (Wally) Olson, and Joyce Wickesburg.

Due to the COVID concerns, a private family service will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Black Creek with Pastor Steve Schlicht officiating. The Black Creek Duhm-Masch American Legion Post 332 will conduct military honors. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.

Online condolences may be expressed to Eugene's family at www.muehlboettcher.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
