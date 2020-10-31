Eugene "Gene" Berghuis
Little Chute - Eugene L. Berghuis, 83 passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
The funeral liturgy for Gene will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM at ST. JOHN NEPOMUCENE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 S. Pine St., with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 2:00 PM until the time of the mass at church. In keeping with the current health pandemic the funeral will be livestreamed on the church's website for those unable to attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
. The full obituary will appear in Monday's edition.