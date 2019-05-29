|
|
Eugene "Gene" Gustave John Plate
Green Bay - Eugene "Gene" Gustave John Plate, 89, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born in Appleton on December 6, 1929 to Gustave and Ruth (Merbach) Plate. Eugene graduated from Brillion High School, class of 1947. On August 4, 1951, he married Lorraine A. Raddatz at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Clements, MN. She passed away on July 19, 1981. On April 3, 1982, he married Pearl J. Barnard at St. John, St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville, WI. She passed away on January 19, 1989. On February 3, 1990, Gene married Doris C. Treichel at Zion Lutheran Church in Morrison, WI.
Gene worked for eight years for his father as a cheesemaker, thirty years at the Brillion Iron Works and nine years for Motel 6 and Best Western Midway Hotels. He served as Secretary, Treasurer and Financial Secretary of Trinity Lutheran Church of Brillion, financial secretary of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Normal, IL, served on the Board of Elders and Evangelism and was in charge of videoing church services for St. Mark Lutheran Church in De Pere. Gene also served as Secretary and President of the Fox Valley Chapter of the Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS). He was a volunteer usher at the Weidner Center.
Gene is survived by his wife, Doris; two daughters, Gretchen Blumreich and Kristine Plate; brother, Arlyn (Pat) Plate; brother-in-law, Howard (Margo) Hidde; sister-in-law, Audrey (Don) Nohr; three grandchildren, Kelly, Corbin and Landon; five great-grandchildren, MeKenna, Alana, Easton, Rylan and Nora; two step-daughters, Barbara (Dan) Natzke and Karen (Bob) Bain; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and many, many friends.
In addition to his wives and parents, Gene was preceded in death by his son, John Plate; brother, Charles Plate; sister, Barbara Hidde; and step-great-grandson, Jack.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2066 Lawrence Dr, De Pere, from 9:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 am, with Rev. John Parlow officiating. Interment at Appleton Highland Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Gene's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to St. Mark Lutheran Church and "Time of Grace", a Christian TV Program. Special thanks to Unity Hospice and Lana, RN who helped us at the Unity Hospice Residence.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 29, 2019