Eugene H. Viotto
Neenah - Eugene H. "Gene" Viotto, age 81, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born October 22, 1938 in Neenah, son of the late Joseph and Ethel (Lickert) Viotto.
Gene attended St. Mary's High School and then enlisted with his brother Jim into the U.S. Army where he spent 3 years serving our country in Germany. He was then a Police Officer with the City of Menasha for 7 years. Gene was then employed with Stan Johnson Ford in Neenah until 1971 when he opened Tri City Auto Sales and operated it until he sold the business to his nephew, Joey Viotto, in 2016.
Gene married Charlene Mentzel on September 30, 1961. They were blessed with 58 wonderful years together. He was a member of Ridgeway Country Club for 47 years where he enjoyed golfing with so many great friends. He also loved horse racing and a good cigar.
Gene was a Christian and deeply believed in his Lord and Savior. He was a kind, generous and loving man who helped anyone in need.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene; two children: David (Tracey) Viotto, Dawn (Ron) Gutenberg; seven grandchildren: Anthony (Kate) Viotto, Taylor (Kate) Viotto, Auston Viotto, Ryan Jacobson, Dillon Gutenberg, Payton Gutenberg, Jennifer (Aaron) Lieser; seven great-grandchildren: Ashleann, Declan, Lilly, Isla, James, Ally, Julia; a brother, Joe (Cheri) Viotto; four sisters: Leanne Schreiner, Sue (John) Fink, Shirley (Rich) Syring, Beth (Joe) Megna; two brothers-in-law, Gary Malchow, Gene Paalman; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Viotto.
Gene was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Viotto; and two sisters: MaryAnn Paalman, Beanie Malchow.
A Memorial Mass will be held in the future at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Neenah. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for St. Jude's Children Hospital and the Heart Foundation.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ascension Hospice for their compassion and care, especially Amy.
