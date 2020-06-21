Eugene H. Viotto
1938 - 2020
Eugene H. Viotto

Neenah - Eugene H. "Gene" Viotto, age 81, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Due to the current COVID19 crisis a PRIVATE Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Military Honors with the Neenah/Menasha Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. The service and honors will be live streamed on the Westgor Funeral Home facebook page. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for St. Jude's Children Hospital and the Heart Foundation. Westgor Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Parish
JUN
27
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Parish
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
April 8, 2020
May your many memories of Gene help to sustain you at this most difficult time. Tom & Vicki Meiers
Tom Meiers
Acquaintance
April 8, 2020
Remembering our neighborhood relationship as I grew up with Gene and the brothers and sisters. Especially remembering all my visits with Ethel. My prayers are with the family. God Bless.
RICHARD STEIDL
Friend
April 8, 2020
Sue and family. My deepest sympathy and I pray God will strengthen and uphold you in all His glory.
Jean Chew
April 5, 2020
Charlene may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.i was so saddened to hear of Genes passing.
Dee Viotto
April 5, 2020
SHIRLEY Sorry to hear of your brothers passing. Our sincere sympathy to Eugenes Family and yours. God Bless the Viotto Family. Lyle and Pat
Lyle Benz
April 5, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! You are in my prayers!
Karen Wiley-Kokocki
April 3, 2020
Dawn and Family: So sorry for your loss. I didn't know your Dad well, but knew he loved the horses. Deepest sympathy to your family.
Melane Gustavson
Friend
April 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kathy Kieckhoefer
Friend
