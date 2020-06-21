Eugene H. Viotto



Neenah - Eugene H. "Gene" Viotto, age 81, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Due to the current COVID19 crisis a PRIVATE Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Military Honors with the Neenah/Menasha Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. The service and honors will be live streamed on the Westgor Funeral Home facebook page. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for St. Jude's Children Hospital and the Heart Foundation. Westgor Funeral Home is assisting the family.









