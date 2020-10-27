Eugene Hietpas

Eugene HietpasAppleton - Eugene A Hietpas, age 73, walked with God on Earth and continued his walk with God in heaven on Oct. 22nd, 2020, due to complications from covid-19, with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 25th, 1947 to the late Albert and Margaret (Huiting) Hietpas. He married his High School sweetheart and love of his life Mary Ann (Litersky) on April 22nd, 1967 at St Therese Catholic Church in Appleton. Gene loved spending time with his wife, children, grand children and great granddaughter Brielle, who was the Apple of his eye. He retired from Quality Truck Care Center - Oshkosh and worked part time at Front Row Trucks - Appleton. He loved camping, bowling, golf, motorcycling, and watching football especially his packers. He and Mary Ann loved spending time in Arizona and Florida for the winters. He was a kind and loving soul, and loved by many. He was known for his great sense of humor and quite the joke teller. He loved life and was always there for everyone.He is Survived by his loving wife of over 53 years Mary Ann, three children; Scott (Sandy) Hietpas of Greenville, Kelly (Hietpas) Lyons of Appleton and Mark (Sandra) Behringer of Appleton, six grandchildren; Josh Hietpas, Megan Hietpas (special friend Michael VanSambeek), Kaitlin Lyons (fiancé Brian Reid), Jenna Lyons, Dylan Behringer, Alec Behringer (special friend Lindsay VandenHeuvel), one great granddaughter, Brielle Reid.Gene is further survived by two siblings Bev (Dan) Rupiper, Appleton and Nick Hietpas, Oshkosh. Gene is further survived by sister in laws, Joan Nelson (fiancé Stuart Linderman) Chicago, Sue (Scott) Kozlowski, Two Rivers, Lori Litersky, Two Rivers and Monique Litersky, Two Rivers, Brother in law Keith (Trish) Schwahert, Two Rivers, Special friends Gary Schmitz, Steve Christensen, Jeff (Zok) Zachow, George Lehl, Denny McKinney, and Mike Pozorski, and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert & Marge Hietpas, his sister Mary Kay (Hietpas) Murphy, mother in law Bernice (Litersky) Schwahert, father in laws, Melvin (Nick) Litersky and Raymond Schwahert, Brother in laws Richard Litersky, John Litersky, and Ron Litersky.Visitation will be held Thursday Oct 29, 2020 at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 1810 N McDonald St, Appleton from 2:00pm - 4:00 pm, Mass to follow at 4:15. Due to Covid-19 face masks are required and physical distancing will be practiced. We will have face masks and hand sanitizer available at the Church. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all his nurses and doctors at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton.Honey, you were the love of my life. Keep the light on for me, I will always love you.