Eugene Klinger
1930 - 2020
Eugene Klinger

Appleton - Eugene (Gene) A. Klinger, age 90, of Appleton, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born May 23, 1930 to the late Albert and Martha Klinger. He married Ruth (Bekkala) on April 9, 1955. Gene retired from Kimberly Clark and enjoyed over 25 years in Florida.

Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth; Son David (Cheryl), Grandchildren; Michael (Allison) and Kathleen. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley (Degner), and son Steve.

To honor Gene's wishes, no service will take place. However, the family of Gene would like to thank all the people who touched his life. In addition, the Klinger Family would like to thank the staff at Touchmark for their kindness and support.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
October 12, 2020
"Mr Klinger" was such a wonderful man. He and I had so many laughs! Even when he was grumpy I would always leave the room with both of us, and Ruth, laughing. I have missed seeing Ruth and Gene. I will always have such fond memories of Gene. My life is so blessed to have met him! Ruth, David, Cheryl and family, you are all in my prayers!
Sheila
Friend
