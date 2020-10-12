Eugene Klinger



Appleton - Eugene (Gene) A. Klinger, age 90, of Appleton, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born May 23, 1930 to the late Albert and Martha Klinger. He married Ruth (Bekkala) on April 9, 1955. Gene retired from Kimberly Clark and enjoyed over 25 years in Florida.



Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth; Son David (Cheryl), Grandchildren; Michael (Allison) and Kathleen. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley (Degner), and son Steve.



To honor Gene's wishes, no service will take place. However, the family of Gene would like to thank all the people who touched his life. In addition, the Klinger Family would like to thank the staff at Touchmark for their kindness and support.













