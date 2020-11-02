Eugene L. "Gene" WoznickiAppleton - Eugene L. "Gene" Woznicki, 86, of Appleton, passed away on October 31, 2020 due to complications of COVID. He was born in Hatley, Wisconsin to Joseph Stanley and Grace (King) Woznicki. Gene married Joan (Grill) Woznicki on October 19, 1957 in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. A military veteran, he was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point and earned a Master's degree from UW-Oshkosh. He taught US History and English for 30 years, mostly at Appleton West High School.Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan, a daughter, Jane Rink (Larry) of Terre Haute, Indiana, two sons, Tom and Joel (Mary) Woznicki. Twelve grandchildren survive: Matt (Katie), John and Catherine Rink, Joseph (Hannah), James, Mark, Jack, Claire, Rose, Luke, Paul and Fern Woznicki; and a great granddaughter, Madelyn Jane, with another due in a few weeks. Gene is also survived by his dear sister, Shirley Holewinski.Gene was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David, who was killed in action in Vietnam, Lynn and Florence Grill, father-in-law and mother-in -law, and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.A long-time hunter, Gene loved to spend time in the cabin he built in Hatley, Wisconsin. He was a self-taught musician and had a great and varied taste in music. He knew the names of all polkas and Straus waltzes! He enjoyed playing baseball (in his youth) and golf for later decades, and also was good at Packers, Brewers and Braves statistics. His favorite pastime, however, was spending time with his grandchildren - especially the babies.Because of COVID, a private funeral will be held in order to not spread the virus further. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Appleton Education Foundation.The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at St. Paul Elder Servicers and hospice nurses. They treated Gene with dignity, respect and love, caring for his physical and spiritual needs. We also appreciate the many selfless frontline workers that put their lives on the line to help our loved ones every day.