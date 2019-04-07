|
Eugene Rice
Clintonville - Eugene "Gene" Rice, age 89, of Clintonville passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home.
Eugene Jerome Rice was born on October 31, 1929 in Pelican Lake, Wisconsin, to Dennis and Clara (Borth) Rice. He grew up in the Pelican Lake area. In 1946 Gene entered the U.S. Army towards the end of WWII and was stationed mainly in Korea until 1949. After the military, he lived in Milwaukee for some time where he was united in marriage to Delores E. "Toni" Blazek on November 10, 1951. The couple settled in Clintonville in 1964 where they raised eight children. Gene worked as a Sprinklerfitter with several fire protection companies over the years. He was on the road for a number of years working all around Wisconsin; also in the UP, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Gene was employed the longest with Azco Fire Protection in Appleton. He became a Sprinklerfitter Local Union 669 Business Agent in 1973 and retired in 1989. Gene was honored with 65 years of continuous service in Local Union 669. His wife preceded him in death on January 11, 2015.
Gene was a longtime member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He was extremely active at church serving in the past as an usher, cemetery sexton, Knights of Columbus member, and with the new church planning committee. Gene was a member of the Union Threshermen's Club and looked forward to the Thresheree in Symco each year. He was a real handyman who helped build some Habitat for Humanity homes; and he created metal sculpture artwork in his shop. The couple enjoyed trips to Ireland, across Europe, the USA and the Virgin Islands. Gene especially liked spending time with his grandchildren and asking his great grandchildren "Did you bring your horse?" Gene was so proud of his Irish heritage that he would be wearing the green whenever possible. He also loved having lunch every Tuesday with some old friends at the Boondocks Bar & Grill in Symco.
Survivors include eight children; Sue (Dale) Stoltman of Fort Myers, FL, Bill (Debra) Rice of Appleton, Patrick (Connie) Rice of Shiocton, Yvonne (Joel) Riesenberg of Symco, Michael (Linda) Rice of Waukesha, Dion (Sharon) Rice of Clintonville, Kathy (Dave) Young of New London, and Dorothy (Kevin) Young of Black Creek. There are 21 grandchildren: Kristen, Jason, Tim, Chris, David, Jennifer, Patrick, Adel, Paul, Jeremy, Justin, Jordan, Natasha, Dylan, Tatiana, Ian, Bobbie, John, Zachary, Kyle, and Ryan. There are 32 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Toni, a teenage daughter Colleen, one great granddaughter, seven sisters, and five brothers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 10th at 11:00 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church, Clintonville. Fr. John "Jack" Mullarkey will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Military Honors will be provided at the cemetery by members of the VFW Post 664, American Legion Post 63, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63, all of Clintonville. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Gene's name to the of Greater Wisconsin, 3313 S. Packerland Dr., Suite E, De Pere, WI 54115.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019