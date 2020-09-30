Eugene RoehlMenasha - Eugene Roehl passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on June 17, 1931 to Alvin & Helen Roehl. Some of his fondest memories were the smell of his mom's homemade bread & pies and playing baseball with friends. Eugene was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Appleton. He graduated from Appleton West High School.On November 24, 1951 he married Joyce Lueders. He was deployed to the United States Army on 1952 and served in the Korean War as Radio man in Alaska. He was Honorably discharged in 1954. He came home to his bride & had 4 children.They made their home in Menasha. He worked as a pressman supporting his family. He always made sure to spend time with his son & 3 daughters and gave us full support at our sporting events. He was an avid fan of the Braves, Brewers, Badgers, Bucks and Packers & a favorite pastime was sitting outside after his chores listening to the games on his radio. He loved bowling, fishing, golfing, playing Sheepshead & cribbage, coaching Little League, singing country music, dancing polkas and spending time with neighbors & friends.Eugenes faith in his Savior was evident in everything he did. He served as Sunday School Superintendent & sang in the church choir for many years at Bethel. He loved his Lord and Savior and looked forward to his home in heaven. Now he rests in the arms of Jesus.Eugene is survived by son, David Roehl (Becky), daughters: Paula Word, Julie (Daniel) Parker; 7 grandchildren: Sheila Ramirez, Shari Ronning, Scott (Marie) Roehl, Mike Roehl, Dan Roehl, Shaina Word, and Crystal (Nicholas) Besaw; 14 great-grandchildren: Caden, Arya, Lydia, Eden, Chloe, Trent, Jorie, Addley, Johnny, Evelyn, Jacob, Ben, Selena & Lyric; and sisters: Janice Remmel & Shirley (Paul) BolstadEugene was preceded in death by his parents Alvin & Helen Roehl, his brother Jim Roehl, wife Joyce Roehl & daughter Lori Roehl.The Memorial Service for Eugene will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 829 Appleton Road, Menasha. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30-11:00 for friends. Social distance & masks will be observed for safety. Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery in Appleton.In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established for Bethel Lutheran Church