|
|
Eugene T. La Plante
Appleton - Eugene T. La Plante, 87, of Appleton, went peacefully to be with his beloved wife, Joan, and our divine Lord on December 4, 2019 after a hard, courageous, long battle of 19 years with leukemia.
Eugene was born on October 18, 1932 to the late Alton and Mary (Kopanski) La Plante in Appleton, WI. He served proudly for 2 years in the Korean Conflict as a PFC in the US Army. He was a member of the American Legion-Post 38 for 25 years. He worked 40 years at Kimberly-Clark, spending the last 20 years as a converting mechanic, retiring in 1990.
On September 29, 1956 he married the love of his life Joan (Thyssen). Together their life was a true sign of unconditional love, devotion to each other and their four children, who blessed them with 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, all of which Eugene prayed for regularly.
Eugene enjoyed vacationing with the family, traveling, going fishing, listening and dancing to polka music, enjoying the birds in his backyard, and spending time with relatives and friends. So willing to help others, much time and energy was spent at church, as well as with family and close friends on various projects.
The family wishes to recognize Sue Habeck, Bill and Ann Loehrke, Joe Hawley, and the other neighbors and good friends, as well as Ken Bakula, from St. Pius, who brought communion and spent many mornings visiting. Also many thanks to all the medical staff who attended to our Dad's needs over the years.
Eugene will be greatly missed by his children and their families - Terry and Richard Grosek (Florida) and their sons, Adam (wife, Bridgette, their children, Caitie, Della, and Evan), and James; Donna and Edward Hietpas (Little Chute), and their children, Pete (wife, Renee, their children, Cheyanne, Aubrey and James), Peggy (husband, Marshal Stilen, and children, Bailey and Evan), and Perry; Mary and William Koleske (Hortonville) and their children, Joe and Susan; Scott and Sarah La Plante (Menasha) and children, Amber, Amanda (daughter, Emalee), Jordan, and Michael (wife, Alea).
Eugene is survived by his sister, Virginia Ulman, and sister in-law, Betty Burmeister, brothers in-law and wives, Ken and Shirley Thyssen, Jerry and Bev Thyssen. Eugene is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Eugene was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan, parents, and 2 brothers (who passed away early in life), his sister, Kathleen Le Gault, brother in-law, Ervin Ulman, Joan's sister, Rosie, and brother, Jack Thyssen, and wife, Audrey.
Funeral mass for Eugene will be held at 11:30 A.M on Monday, December 9, 2019 at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 500 W. Marquette St. Appleton, WI, with Father Michael Thiel officiating. Visitation will take place at 9:00 A.M until 11:15 A.M. Rosary will be lead at 8:30 A.M.
Full military honors to follow mass.
Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park.
In Lieu of Flowers, a memorial is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019