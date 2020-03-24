Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Eugene "Geno" Theobald


1938 - 2020
Eugene "Geno" Theobald Obituary
Eugene "Geno" Theobald

Black Creek - Eugene Theobald (Geno) passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at home after a long battle with COPD. He was born August 12, 1938, to Albert and Margareth (Klapperick) Theobald. He attended the neighborhood one-room schoolhouse grades 1-8. Later he attended and graduated from St. Lawrence Seminary. Upon completion of his schooling, he came home and ran the family farm until Uncle Sam called. He served 6 months in the Army, followed by many years in the Reserves.

Married Carol (Kelly) Dunlavy in July of 1964 at St. Patrick's in the town of Lebanon. He worked construction in the Fox Valley for many years before starting Geno's Construction. He was a Boy Scout Leader in Greenville and was on the planning commission in the Town of Center. He also helped form the Center Valley Area Business Association. He was active at St. Patrick's Parish in Stephensville as a lector, communion distributor, parish council, and Round-Up Chairman/Parade.

Geno is survived by his wife of 55 years Carol (Kelly), daughter: Jan (Scott) Van Handel, sons: Alan (Kelly), & Michael (Stephanie), daughter: Patty, and son: Brian (Lisa). His grandchildren: Brittani, Kody, and Taylor Theobald; Alanna, Michaela, Trisha, and Conner Van Handel; Kellan and Ally Theobald.

He is further survived by brothers: Norbert (Ruth), Pete (Pat), Wilfred (Jeanette), Sylvester (Rita), Ray (Anita) sister: Barbara (Jim) Crawford, sisters-in-law: Carol Theobald and Mary Robers.

Geno was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Margareth Theobald, brother Donald, mother and father-in-law Alfred and Esther Dunlavy brothers-in-law: Patrick Dunlavy and Jerry Robers and nephews: Kevin and Doug Theobald.

Due to current health restrictions, no visitation or funeral will take place at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to ThedaCare Hospice.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
