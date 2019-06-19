|
|
Eugene W. "Bop" Howe
Marinette - Eugene W. "Bop" Howe, 83, Marinette, formerly of Appleton, WI. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Bop was born on July 21, 1935 to the late Lloyd and Grace (Boushley) Howe in Plover, WI. He graduated from Appleton West in 1953 and was enlisted with the United States Army for 8 years.
Bop was a member of Knights of Columbus. In his leisure time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and bowling. He especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great -grandchildren.
Bop is survived by 2 daughters; Jennifer (Dennis) Young, Marinette; Cindy Yungwirth, Kenosha, 7 grandchildren; Christopher Young, Nicole (Jacob) Spangenberg, Erin Young, Ian Young, Amy (Jesse) Millspaugh, Steven (Ally) Yungwirth, Sara Yungwirth, four great- grandchildren; Willow Young, Ashton Young-Hehling, Jaden Spangenberg, Henry Millspaugh. Further survivors include; 2 brothers; Gordon "Butch" (Linda) Howe, Alan (Lalett) Howe, 2 sisters; Janice Scheibe, Carol Hopfenspenger, 1 brother-in-law; Kermit Buman, 1 sister-in-law; Juanita Howe.
Bop is preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother; Delbert Howe, 1 sister; Donna Howe, Brothers-in-law Raymond Hopfensperger and Floyd Scheibe.
Memorial Service for Bop will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI. with Pastor Mike Huff officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday morning beginning at 9:00 AM until the 11:00 AM service.
Burial to take place at Highland Memorial Park with military honors to follow.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 19, 2019