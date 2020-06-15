Eugenia A "Gena" Farragh
Breitung Township - Eugenia A. "Gena" Farragh, 85, of Breitung Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home.
Gena was born January 20, 1935 in Negaunee, MI, daughter of the late Joseph and Rosina (Favero) Ghiardi. She graduated from Negaunee High School in 1952 and went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Northern Michigan University. Gena married Gordon Farragh on October 21, 1955 in Negaunee and he preceded her in death in 1997. She was a teacher employed with the Ishpeming and Negaunee School Districts for over 20 years. Gena was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain for many years.
Gena had a loving heart. She was kind, gentle and had amazing inner strength. Being with her always left you feeling her great love and warmth. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to her. They were her greatest source of joy. She loved time with her friends. Gena was a true model of faith and forgiveness. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family.
Gena is survived by her four children, Susan (Marvin) Rivers of Appleton, WI, Elizabeth Farragh of Breitung Township, MI, David (Gail) Farragh of Norton Shores, MI, and Michael Farragh (fiancé Khristi) of Menasha, WI; a sister-in-law, Beverly Ghiardi; six grandchildren, Jonathan (Sarah) Rivers of Brookfield, WI, Danny (Crystal) Rivers of Appleton, WI, Christine (Justin) Winkler of Appleton, WI, Anthony (Charlotte) Farragh of Traverse City, Megan Farragh of Ravenna, MI and Kaleb (Abby) Farragh of Chippewa Falls, WI; six great-grandchildren, Farragh and Jameson Rivers, Emma and Elly Rivers, Harper and Weston Farragh; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Gena was preceded in death by her siblings, Dominic (Alice) Ghiardi, Catherine (Jack) Haupt, Peter (Eleanor) Ghiardi, and David Ghiardi, and a granddaughter, Erin Farragh.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, June 19 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain. Msgr. James Kaczmarek will officiate. Burial will be in the Negaunee Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.erinshouse.org.
The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.