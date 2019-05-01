Services
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
Weyauwega, WI
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church
Weyauwega, WI
Weyauwega - Eunice Rae Billington, age 80, went to her heavenly home on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1929 in Weyauwega, daughter of the late Edmund and Dorothea (Zaudtke) Koplien. On July 26, 1958, she was united in marriage to Richard Lee Billington at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2018. Eunice loved being a grandma and enjoyed going to their school activities. She enjoyed her card club days and also loved working at the Weyauwega Health Care Center and her co-workers became life long friends.

She is survived by her children: Pam (Kevin) Welch, Jon (Cherie), Barb (Chad) Stilen, and Ben (Michelle); eleven grandchildren: Jared Billington, Rebecca Billington, Whitney Welch, Bryce Welch, Courtney (Nick) Marks, Brooklyn Billington, Steven Billington, Nyke (William) Block, Nyckol Stilen, Jaydlyn Billington, and Broc Billington; three great-grandchildren: Wyatt Welch, Connor Kersten, and Tenley Marks; three sisters: Delores Becker, Doris Crist and Joanne Gettendorf; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Jim (Pat) Billington. She is further survived by a loving extended family of nieces, nephews, and many friends she has met along the way. She loved people in general.

Besides her parents and childhood sweetheart Richard, she was preceded in death by her son Brad Billington, four sisters and two brothers.

A memorial service for Eunice will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2019
