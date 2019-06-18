|
|
Eunice D. Higgins
Embarrass - Eunice D. Higgins, age 75 of Embarrass, passed away early Sunday morning, June 16, 2019 at The Pines Post Acute & Memory Care, Embarrass.
Eunice Diane Higgins was born September 10, 1943 in Clintonville to the late Earl & Eleanor (Prahl) Schoenheide. She was raised in the Bear Creek area, worked her early years in Appleton and worked for the Clintonville Community Hospital. Eunice was united in marriage to Robert Higgins at St. Martin Lutheran Church, Clintonville, on January 18, 1964; she lived the rest of her life with her husband in Embarrass. Eunice later worked as a secretary for Torborg's Clintonville Lumber, until her retirement in 2008. She was a current and longtime member of St. Martin Lutheran church, Clintonville. Eunice "small fry" enjoyed spending family time with her children and grandchildren. She coordinated some tremendous Easter egg hunts in her backyard, held some of the best Embarrass parade parties, and always had a "Happy Birthday Jesus" cake every Christmas. Summer camping, trips to Branson, along with other travels were also a must. Her smile and deep caring attitude will be missed, along with her famous pretzel salad.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years - Robert "Bob" Higgins; 3 Sons - Steve (Cindy) Higgins, Richfield; Brian (Jan) Higgins, Freedom; & Todd Higgins, Embarrass; 7 Grandchildren - Tori (Matt) Posillico, Stephanie (fiancé Jon Russell) Higgins, Jonathon Higgins, Michael Higgins, Allison (Joe) Martins, Erin (Zach Evers) Higgins, & Jackson Higgins; 2 Great-grandchildren - Lennon & Jorah Martins; Sister - Joyce Korb; In-Laws - Darwin "Nubby" (Shirley) Higgins, Shirley Wilke and Terry (Marge) Hagen; Numerous nieces and nephews
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Eleanor Schoenheide; a sister, Delores Kroening; her in-laws, Leon (Ester) Higgins, Charles (Anita) Higgins, Tom Kroening, Orvin Korb, Bonnie Hagen, & a special aunt, Norma Prahl.
Memorial services will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Martin Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Christian Burg officiating. Inurnment will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.
Friends may call on Wednesday at the church from 9 AM until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Pines in Embarrass for providing support to Eunice as she dealt with her illness the past two years. To the caretakers at The Pines, we wrote a note that rhymes; Mom knew each and everyone of you by name, and you all deserve a spot in "Heaven's Hall of Fame."
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eunice's name are preferred to be directed to the family where a donation will be made at a later date to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Wisconsin for dementia research.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting the Higgins family.
An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 18, 2019