Eunice J. Sheleski
1923 - 2020
Eunice J. Sheleski

Neenah - Eunice J. Sheleski, age 97, passed away peacefully at the Valley VNA in Neenah on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born February 25, 1923 in Neenah, daughter of the late Harry and Valborg (Halle) Niles.

Eunice graduated from Neenah High School in 1941. She married Richard Sheleski on October 16, 1943. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2000.

Eunice was employed with the Menasha School District for over 25 years until her retirement. She loved working at Gegan School and was sad when the day came that it wasn't appropriate to hug anymore. She loved to knit and spent many hours at her sewing machine. She also enjoyed going to the library to get the newest book to read. Eunice and Dick enjoyed camping with their family, and their trips to Ireland, Russia and Copenhagen, Denmark, where her mother was born.

Eunice was an active and life-long member of First Presbyterian Church in Neenah where she assisted with Bible study and was involved in sewing for the children of Appalachia.

Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Kropidlowski; her son, Skip Sheleski; three grandchildren: David Kropidlowski, Jennifer (Alan) Hart, Christy (Chris) Herr; five great-grandchildren: Brayden Rupnick, Evan Hart, Aidan Kropidlowski, Mackenzie and Brandon Herr.

Eunice was preceded in death by a grandson, Rick McHugh; three sisters; and a son-in-law, George Kropidlowski.

The family wishes to offer their grateful thanks to all the staff at VNA, who took special delight at Eunice's quick wit and humor, and to Theda Care Hospice, especially to Lorraine, who was a godsend.

A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 4, 2020
Eunice had a great gift of sharing her warmth and welcoming presence in the front office space at Gegan. She was a neat lady who made elementary school a friendly and caring place to be.
Christi Erdmann Catron
Friend
August 3, 2020
Susan Carpenter
Family
August 3, 2020
Dear Nancy, I’m not sure if you remember me from Fredrick St. and St. Mary’s. You have my deepest and heartfelt sympathy on the passing of your mother. I know the feeling. Sincerely, Kathryn Waters Westgor.
Kathryn Westgor
Acquaintance
August 2, 2020
“Mrs Eunice” was a fixture at Gegan and I was one of the lucky children who received hugs from her. I am sorry for your loss. She was special and made Gegan a great place to be every day! May you find peace during these difficult times.
Katie Dehn (Erdmann)
Friend
