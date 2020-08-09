Eunice J. Sheleski
Neenah - Eunice J. Sheleski, age 97, passed away peacefully at the Valley VNA in Neenah on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born February 25, 1923 in Neenah, daughter of the late Harry and Valborg (Halle) Niles.
Eunice graduated from Neenah High School in 1941. She married Richard Sheleski on October 16, 1943. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2000.
Eunice was employed with the Menasha School District for over 25 years until her retirement. She loved working at Gegan School and was sad when the day came that it wasn't appropriate to hug anymore. She loved to knit and spent many hours at her sewing machine. She also enjoyed going to the library to get the newest book to read. Eunice and Dick enjoyed camping with their family, and their trips to Ireland, Russia and Copenhagen, Denmark, where her mother was born.
Eunice was an active and life-long member of First Presbyterian Church in Neenah where she assisted with Bible study and was involved in sewing for the children of Appalachia.
Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Kropidlowski; her son, Skip Sheleski; three grandchildren: David Kropidlowski, Jennifer (Alan) Hart, Christy (Chris) Herr; five great-grandchildren: Brayden Rupnick, Evan Hart, Aidan Kropidlowski, Mackenzie and Brandon Herr.
Eunice was preceded in death by a grandson, Rick McHugh; three sisters; and a son-in-law, George Kropidlowski.
The family wishes to offer their grateful thanks to all the staff at VNA, who took special delight at Eunice's quick wit and humor, and to Theda Care Hospice, especially to Lorraine, who was a godsend.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com