|
|
Eunice Klemp
Appleton - Eunice Mae Klemp nee Grishaber, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at home. Eunice was born on August 28, 1929 to Carl and Bertha (Deeg) Grishaber. Eunice was a lifelong resident of Appleton and member of First Congregational Church. She was united in marriage to Clyde Klemp on June 28, 1952. She and Clyde owned "The Grill" in Appleton. Eunice was a bookkeeper for Appleton Automotive and Knights Jewelry before retiring at age 85. She loved to bake, shop, dine out, read the paper, and anything to do with cats.
Eunice is survived by her brother-in-law Dale (Carol) Klemp, nieces Judy (Ken) of Henderson, NV and Carla (Bruce) of Minneapolis, MN, nephew Ron (Lynn) Klemp and her faithful cat "Blue."
She was preceded in death by Clyde J. Klemp, her loving husband of 62 years, her sister Adeline (Nile) and brother Carleton (Rita) and nephews; Walter and Bill.
She was very blessed by her care givers Linda, Barb and Carly.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N. Superior St. A time of visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 5, 2019