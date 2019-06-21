Eunice M. Schmidt



Kaukauna - Eunice M. Schmidt, age 91, died June 20, 2019 at St. Paul Villa. She was born in Appleton on July 1, 1927 to the late Joseph and Agnes (Meulemans) Gerrits. After graduating from Kaukauna High School she married Alfred (Fritz) Schmidt on October 9, 1948 at St. Francis Church in Hollandtown. Their 67 years of marriage took place on 14th Street in Kaukauna. She devoted her life to raising her 6 children and 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Eunice was a talented seamstress, sewing many matching outfits for her children over the years. She shared her love for music by playing the piano and singing in the St. Aloysius Church Choir. Eunice worked at Kaukauna Community Hospital and then volunteered for over 30 years as it converted into the St. Paul Elder Services campus. She was still an active volunteer in the gift shop up to the time of her death. During retirement years, Fritz and Eunice enjoyed traveling together, exploring new places and visiting their children and grandchildren. One of their favorite places was Van Abel's restaurant where they enjoyed their Friday lunch with fish, scallops, old fashions and a small beer. She was a very devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Eunice will be greatly missed by all.



Eunice is survived by 6 children: Sue Schmidt-LaRosa, Linden; Lois (George Jr.) Cuff, Hortonville; Peggy (Bob) Noll, Appleton; Ken (Kerri), Rhinelander; JoAnn (John) Van Abel, Menasha; and Andy (Michele), Delafield; 17 grandchildren: David (Kait) McCullough, Raffica (Ben) Gollmer, Joan (James) Doyle; Maggie (Alex) Sudbrink; Jenna (Pascal) Hausser, Eric Noll, Daniel Noll, Matt Noll; Adam Schmidt, Jacob (Hallie) Schmidt, Jordan (Katrina) Schmidt, Nathan (fiancée Sadie Spencer) Schmidt; Molly (Nick) Williams, Sarah Van Abel, Michael (Haley) Van Abel; Chelsea (Bill) Marquardt, Mallory (Cameron) Duke; 13 great grandchildren: Preston, Danica and Zoe McCullough; William, Elliott and Wesley Sudbrink; Eva and Nora Hausser; Emmett and Cameron Schmidt; Bennett Schmidt; Jack Williams; August Van Abel; her sister, Mary (LeRoy) VanAsten; and sisters-in-law: Mary Gerrits and Rose Schmidt. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Alfred (Fritz); infant son, Daniel; son-in-law, Mike LaRosa; sister, Delores (Frank) Kerkhof; brothers: Harold and Leo (Lillian) Gerrits; sister-in-law, Agnes (Ray) Bies; brothers-in-law: Lawrence (Loretta), Leo (Florence), Gerald (Marcella), Norbert (Lucina), Francis, and Jerome (Audrey) Schmidt; and father and mother-in-law, Frank and Marie (Hartzheim) Schmidt.



Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL PARISH - ST. FRANCIS CHURCH (433 County Road CE, Hollandtown) from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Carl Meulemans will officiate. Committal St. Francis Cemetery. A memorial fund is being established for St. Paul Elder Services. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



The family would like to thank the dedicated and compassionate staff at St. Paul Villa and St. Paul Hospice Services, who gave such great care and attention to Eunice.











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 21, 2019