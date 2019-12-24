|
Eunice Mae Romenesko
Freedom - Eunice M. Romenesko, age 91, passed away surrounded by her family on December 21, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1928, daughter of the late Earl and Ella (Murphy) Smith. On June 21, 1949, Eunice married her high school sweetheart, Bob Romenesko, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Oneida. They celebrated 66 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 2016.
Eunice enjoyed traveling the world. She was always up for an adventure, whether to a different country or to her favorite local place to shop. She loved shopping with the girls. Eunice was a wonderful cook and baker and recently an avid bingo player at the St. Paul Villa. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending their activities.
Eunice is survived by her children Steve (Kathy) Romenesko, Barb Reuter, Jean Pendleton, Tom (Christine) Romenesko, Beth (Bryan) Stewart, and Julie (Bill Peterson) Miller; grandchildren: Leann (Craig) Vosters, Jeneen (Justin) Mackey, Andrea Romenesko, Seth (Carolyn) Reuter, Cara (Tony) Nackers, Brandon Reuter, Sara (Duane) Felton, Jess (Jaceson) Hauser, Craig (fiance Holly Clausen) Meulemans, Kristen Meulemans, Eric, Melissa, Jamie, Shannon and Shaela Romenesko, Zach (fiance Abby Przybylski), Sierra, Abby and Nate Stewart, Jenessa and Jake Miller, and Lauryn Peterson; great grandchildren: Maya, Aliana, Samantha, Lyla, Scarlet, Tyler, Mason, Madilyn, Alayna, Wesley, Jace, Brady, Ryleigh, Gabriella, Vincent, Easton, Giana, McKenna, Caden and Carson; sister, Mary Kavanaugh; brothers and sisters-in-law: Donna Smith, Merle (Rosemary), Jerry (Pat), Clyde (Margaret) and Barb Romenesko; and many other family members and special friends.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, Earl and Ella Smith; a son-in-law, Butch Pendleton; a grandson, Luke Romenesko; siblings: Genevieve (Carl) Ziegler, Val (Cliff) Huss, Gerald (Dorothy) Smith and Mike Smith; and many members of Bob's family.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Road S, Freedom, with Father Walter Stumpf officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Eunice's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Romenesko family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff and all of the wonderful volunteers at the St. Paul Villa for the extraordinary care given to Eunice. She loved every single one of you and felt so at home. For that we will be forever thankful.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019