Eunice Plucker
Bridgeport, TX - 96, went to be with our Lord Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Decatur, Texas.
Eunice was the only child of George and Esther (Giebel) Hopkins. She was born
on the 26th of September, 1922 in Neenah, Wisconsin. She graduated from Neenah High School in 1940. On April 1, 1944 she married Neenah native, Ambrose Plucker, in Sikeston, Missouri, where Ambrose was in pilot training.
In 1946 she joined Ambrose in the Panama Canal Zone, beginning a long list of locations where she and Ambrose lived during their 69-year marriage. They were members of the Wisconsin Synod Lutheran Church at Grace Lutheran in Neenah and Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Richland Hills, Texas. Eunice was a current member of Christ Alone Lutheran Church in Keller, Texas. Eunice enjoyed painting, playing organ, and had a lifelong zest for learning new things.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Wayne Plucker and wife Rexene of San Antonio; her daughter, Barbara Green and husband Leroy of Bridgeport; her grandchildren, Terry Plucker, Dale Green, and Laura Weaver; her 6 great grandchildren; other family members and a host of friends.
Funeral is at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport, Texas on Monday, June 10 at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Paul Seager will officiate this service.
A graveside ceremony will be held at Oakhill Cemetery in Neenah, Wisconsin on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2019