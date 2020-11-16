Eva (Diva) Wehner Klemp



Parlin - Eva Marie Klemp, age 65, passed away November 5 after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born November 4, 1955, in Milwaukee to Henry and Elisabeth Wehner. She graduated from South Milwaukee High School and received her early education degree from UW Whitewater. She married her forever love and best friend John Titus Klemp April 15, 1978, and remained dedicated and true until her dying day.



Eva was the ultimate caretaker from a young age. For many years she ran her own in-home day care center, taking care of children of all ages. She continued her nurturing ways later in life, becoming the sole caretaker for both her stepfather Hugo and mother Elisabeth and greatest babysitter/Nana to her twin grand babies. She enjoyed reading and sewing. She shared her love of baking with all she met and spent many years at Wilmar Chocolates putting smiles on faces both young and old. Eva was a friend to all. She was always there to lend a helping hand and was as strong as they come. She fiercely loved and protected her children and grandchildren, giving them a lifetime of advice, laughs and hugs.



Eva is survived by her husband John Klemp, son Trevor (Lauren Krause) Klemp, daughter Tricia (Aaron Steffen) Klemp, and grandchildren Greta and Oscar Centner. She is also survived by her loving sister and greatest friend Susan (Mark) Jungen, stepsister Diane Thoenes, stepbrother Don (Lynn) Riniker, brother-in-law Robert Klemp, Sister-in-law Marie (Harry) Heir and many nieces and nephews all whom she adored with all her heart.



She is preceded in death by her mother Elisabeth, father Henry, stepfather Hugo, mother-in-law Anita Klemp, father-in-law George Klemp, brother-in-law Erv Thoenes, and sister-in-law Lorna Klemp.



There will be no service due to Corona virus, but a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.



A special thank you to the amazing staff at Froedtert Hospital, who loved and cared for Eva.









