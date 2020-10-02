Evelyn Alma Schierland
Winchester - Evelyn Alma Schierland, age 98, of Winchester, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at home. She was born February 19, 1922, in Winchester to the late Lars and Pauline (Ihrig) Rasmussen. Evelyn was a 1941 graduate of Winneconne High School. On March 19, 1942, she married Howard Schierland. Howie was serving in the U.S. Army and Evelyn enjoyed their time in Denver, where he served some of his Army time. For many years, Evelyn worked at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh, a job she truly loved. Evelyn was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church, Winchester, and she and Howie volunteered many hours to its food pantry, Ruth's Pantry. Evelyn and Howard enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, taking walks and she liked to tell stories. Howard preceded Evelyn in death on May 21, 2008.
She is survived by a sister, Pauline Johnson; many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Along with her parents and husband, Evelyn was also preceded in death by brothers, sisters and in-laws, Carl, Chris, George, Fred, and Florence Rasmussen, Lester and Edna Rasmussen, Marian and Howard Kohler, Adeline and Bob Butter, and Roy Schierland.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Connie Bramlett officiating. Interment will follow in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Chris, Kathleen, Paula, Laura and Kaylin for their excellent care of Evelyn. They would also like to express appreciation to Tammy, LynnAnn, Colleen, Lyssa, Brandy and Jennifer for their assistance in caring for Evelyn, as well as the caregivers from HomeInstead. The family will forever have a special place in their hearts for all of Evelyn's caregivers, you will never be forgotten, and Evelyn felt the same way, as she talked about those who helped with her care.
