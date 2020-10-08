1/1
Evelyn C. Kohl
1938 - 2020
Evelyn C. Kohl

Appleton - Evelyn Catherine (McCann) Kohl, 82 of Appleton passed away on October 6, 2020.

Evie was born on September 22, 1938 to Thomas and Evelyn (Hoffman) McCann.

Evie enjoyed taking care of her two cats Gracey and Weezie, reading, working around her yard, feeding the birds, going up north to their cottage at Boulder Lake and decorating her home for each and every holiday with all of the "treasures" she found at the many craft shows she attended.

Evie started working as a young woman at the "Phone Company" and American Can. She then started a successful, life long career with The Kimberly Clark Corporation, where she finally retired to the good life.

She married her high school sweetheart Jim, and together they had 3 children.

Mother to Mark (Dawn) Kohl, Kari (Jeff) Wege and Christopher (Lisa) Kohl.

Grandmother to Kyle (Amanda), Kyra (Cody), Adam, Miranda (Cody), Austin, Miranda W. (Joe) and Garret, and great grandma to Ferryn and Liam. She is further survived by her brother Robert (Amy) McCann, her sisters-in-law Joyce McCann, Rita Froehlich, Carol Mauthe and Susie Vander Velden, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents Thomas and Evelyn, brother Ron McCann, sisters Jean Pierri and Molly Chapleau, and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

The family would like to thank her doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers at Appleton Medical Center.

Also, the wonderful Hospice staff that gave mom excellent care.

Per mom's wishes, there will be no funeral service, but a small, private, family celebration will be held.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
