Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
Evelyn Isaacson
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
809 S. Commercial St.,
Neenah, WI
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
809 S. Commercial St.
Neenah, WI
Menasha - Evelyn Frances Isaacson peacefully entered into Heaven May 28, 2019 with her devoted family at her side.

She was preceded in death her loving son, Peter; her favorite Uncle Keith Stroud; parents, Clayton "Butch" & Leda Warnke; and brother, Fred Warnke.

She is survived by daughters: Juli Masis of Menasha; Lesley (Patrick) Stoeger of Fox Crossing; and Christina Crum of Menasha; by her grandchildren: Aaron (Stacy) Stoeger; Tabitha (Andy) Larsen; Ethan Crum; Sydney (Faz) Isaacson; Ian Crum; and by her great- grandchildren: Dailia, Logan & Olivia Stoeger, Isabelle Larsen & Penelope Crum.

Evelyn was born and raised in Pardeeville, WI and loved to travel back "up home".

After graduating Montello High School, she moved to Milwaukee to attend beauty school. She met and married, then moved to Menasha and became a stay home mom. As years passed, she became a loving babysitter to whom many affectionately referred to her as Grandma Evie.

She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother ("GG") who had many lifelong friends and Wednesday night bowling buddies.

A Funeral Service for Evelyn will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 809 S. Commercial St., Neenah, with Rev. Dennis Ellisen officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home, and again at church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah.

Evelyn's family wishes to thank the caring staff at Oakridge Gardens Memory Care, Menasha.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 29, 2019
