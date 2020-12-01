1/1
Evelyn Guttenberg
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Guttenberg

Appleton - Evelyn Mae (Buckoski) Guttenberg passed peacefully into God's hands on Saturday, 11/21/2020 at the age of 92 at Brewster Village, Appleton WI.

Evelyn was born on 11/4/1928 to Edna & Maximillian Buckoski in Tilleda WI, and was the oldest of 3 children. After her early years in Tilleda, she moved to Green Bay and worked as a bookkeeper at Lahaye Electric and then Tweet Brothers. It was during her years at Tweet Brothers in Green Bay that she was introduced to Harold Guttenberg through a mutual friend.

Evelyn and Harold married on 1/24/1958 at Peace Lutheran Church in Tilleda. They settled in Green Bay, WI, until Harold took a transfer with Moore Business Forms and they moved to Monroe, WI. Through those years, they welcomed 3 children - Kerry, Peggy & Randy - into their growing family. Several years after Harold's retirement, they moved to Appleton WI to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Evelyn enjoyed sewing, cooking, and crafting. She and their family spent many happy years camping with their Starcraft Camper Club, where the made many friends and visited many places throughout the country.

One of Evelyn's great joys was her grandchildren. Each trip to visit grandma ended with a baggie of homemade cookies and candies for the car ride home. Even when she had to move into assisted living after Harold's passing, Evelyn always had Oreo Double Stuffs and mint candies on her grocery list so that the grandchildren had goodies when they visited.

Evelyn is survived by her sons, Kerry (Emily) Guttenberg and Randy (Amy) Guttenberg; her grandchildren - Tom (Kiera) Guttenberg; Sarah (Sean) Wardecke Conway; Laura (Mike Walters) Wardecke; Mya, Paige, Megan, Kate & Kayla Guttenberg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Guttenberg; her daughter, Peggy (Guttenberg) Wardecke; and, her granddaughter, Liz Guttenberg.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Broadway Village at Brewster Village for the wonderful care they have given Evelyn over the last several years.

Due to the pandemic, there will be a private committal with family. It is our hope to gather later and celebrate Evelyn's life with friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved