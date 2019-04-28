Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn J. Marshall


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn J. Marshall Obituary
Evelyn J. Marshall

Appleton - Evelyn J. Marshall, formerly of Elroy, age 87, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born in Hillsboro on September 2, 1931 to the late Albert and Lucille (Cauket) Novachek. Evelyn worked at Royal Bank until her retirement in 2004. After moving to Appleton, Evelyn loved her part time job at Target.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Becky and Barb, and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elgin, on September 4, 2017.

A private family funeral was held. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now