Evelyn J. Marshall
Appleton - Evelyn J. Marshall, formerly of Elroy, age 87, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born in Hillsboro on September 2, 1931 to the late Albert and Lucille (Cauket) Novachek. Evelyn worked at Royal Bank until her retirement in 2004. After moving to Appleton, Evelyn loved her part time job at Target.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Becky and Barb, and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elgin, on September 4, 2017.
A private family funeral was held. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 28, 2019