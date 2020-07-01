Evelyn M. Loberger
Appleton, Wisconsin - Evelyn (Ev) Marie (Cummings) Loberger, 81, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in Shiocton, WI on March 7, 1939 to the late Alvin and Helen (Nelson) Cummings. Ev was married to Victor (Vic) Loberger on September 26, 1959 and they were married for 60 years. They lived in Appleton and raised their three children. Ev was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The most important things to Ev were her family and friends.
Ev worked for Left Guard which changed to Martines Restaurant for 25 years. She also worked at Evergreen Apartments for 10 years where she found many treasures and loved to share with everyone.
She always made everyone feel welcome and was there to help anyone she could. She enjoyed cooking, especially making homemade bread and rhubarb jam and bake goods which she shared with everyone. She took pride in her vegetable garden and beautiful yard full of flowers. She always decorated inside and out for all the holidays and loved to dress up to hand out candy to the trick or treaters. They enjoyed camping at various campgrounds and later got a seasonal campsite at Chute Pond County Park and camped there for 40 years. They also enjoyed going on bus tours to many destinations.
Ev is survived by her husband Victor (Vic) Loberger; sons Dan (Marge) Loberger, Terry (Brenda) Loberger; daughter Kris (Jeff) King as well as three grandchildren; Elizabeth Heisel, Gus King, Whitney (Jake) Schnese, and three great-grandchildren; Macie Heisel, Makayla Heisel, Lexie Heisel. In addition, she was survived by three siblings; Carol Valarie, Jerry Cummings, and Diane Donnermeyer.
Ev was preceded in death by her parents in addition to two brothers; James Cummings, Marvin Cummings.
A celebration of Ev's life will be officiated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 AM at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI 54911 by Rev. Kevin Kelly of Christ the Rock Community Church. Family and friends may visit at the Funeral Home from 10 AM until the time of the service, with masks and social distancing highly encouraged.
Ev's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Frontida Memory Care Assisted Living Facility and Compassion Hospice Services for their loving and compassionate care of mom and support to the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.