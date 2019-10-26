|
Evelyn Mae Verbeten
Little Chute - Evelyn M. Verbeten, 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 25, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1930, daughter of the late Charles and Amelia (Revoir) Marquardt. Evie grew up in Algoma and moved to the Little Chute area, finding employment at Zwickers Knitting Mill. She met the love of her life, Ralph Verbeten, on a blind date in 1950. They were married at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church on January 25, 1951 and he preceded her in death in 2013 after 63 years of marriage. Evie and Ralph spent many happy years at their home on Lily River in Pickerel with family and friends. She enjoyed taking road trips, playing cards and bingo, singing in the church choir and doing crafts. She was a wonderful cook and loved to sew. Evie became a second mom to many and was always there to listen and guide. Evie was an old fashion lady with the perfect, old fashion recipe.
Evie is survived by her children: Dan (Bonnie) Verbeten and Kathy (Dan) Wells; grandchildren: Nanette (John) Gerrits, Eric Verbeten, Nick (Kellie), Dana (Corey) and Adam (Kayla) Wells; great grandchildren: Hunter and Spencer Gerrits, Andrew, Emma, Maura, Maeve and Bryce Wells and London Kalkovan; siblings: Wayne "Boots" (Linda) and Gary (Mary) Marquardt; brothers and sisters-in-law: Carol Marquardt, Pat Marquardt, Lorraine Van Vreede, Jack De Goey, Marian Helein, Carol De Bruin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Evie was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; a grandson, Ryan Hooyman; parents, Charles and Amelia Marquardt; Ralph's parents, Harold and Helen Verbeten; siblings: Dorothy (Joe) Hinkens, Lucille "Toots" (Jim) Pennings, Helen (Ray) Olson, Gordy (Gertie) Marquardt, Bud (Theresa) Marquardt, Norm Marquardt, Dale (Helen)(Diane) Marquardt, Bill Marquardt; in laws: Earl (Betty) Verbeten, Bob (Doris) Verbeten, Marlon Verbeten, Blanche (Jerry) Pynenberg, Harvey Van Vreede, Lois (Don) Gonnering, Florence De Goey, Clyde Helein, and Ron De Bruin.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Evie's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Verbeten family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Aspire Assisted Living and Asera Care Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to Evie.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019