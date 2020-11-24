Evelyn Mary HermusKimberly - Evelyn M. Hermus, 93, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1927, in Ellington, WI to the late Edward and Margaret (Ulman) Gengler. Evelyn graduated from Appleton High School, the Class of 1944. She then went to business school and worked for AT&T in Milwaukee. Evelyn was united in marriage to Adrain M. Hermus on May 1951, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Appleton. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2007. They were members of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Kimberly.Evelyn loved to take pictures and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. She also enjoyed taking mystery trips, visiting with family and friends, bowling and doing family genealogy. Evelyn was very well liked by everyone. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.Evelyn is survived by her children: Jeffrey Hermus, Nancy (Jay) Sullivan, Steven (Donna Cole) Hermus, Joyce (Mark) Melton, Alice (Jerry) Sell and Charles Hermus; grandchildren: Eric and Patrick (Heidi) Hermus, Jerry (Lauren) Sell, Jolene (Ryan) Dorn, Stacey (Brian) Fickau, and Michelle (Michael) Low; great grandchildren: Jessica Hermus, Nicolas and Christopher Low, Jackson and Quinn Sell; a sister-in-law: Rose Hendricks; many nieces and nephews; other relatives, and friends.In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was further preceded in death by her sisters: Alice (Roger) Miller and Delores Van Eperen and many brothers- and sisters-in-law.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 600 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in Holy Name Cemetery, Kimberly.We love you, and will miss you. You will always be in our hearts forever. Love your family.