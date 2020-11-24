1/1
Evelyn Mary Hermus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Mary Hermus

Kimberly - Evelyn M. Hermus, 93, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1927, in Ellington, WI to the late Edward and Margaret (Ulman) Gengler. Evelyn graduated from Appleton High School, the Class of 1944. She then went to business school and worked for AT&T in Milwaukee. Evelyn was united in marriage to Adrain M. Hermus on May 1951, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Appleton. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2007. They were members of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Kimberly.

Evelyn loved to take pictures and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. She also enjoyed taking mystery trips, visiting with family and friends, bowling and doing family genealogy. Evelyn was very well liked by everyone. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Jeffrey Hermus, Nancy (Jay) Sullivan, Steven (Donna Cole) Hermus, Joyce (Mark) Melton, Alice (Jerry) Sell and Charles Hermus; grandchildren: Eric and Patrick (Heidi) Hermus, Jerry (Lauren) Sell, Jolene (Ryan) Dorn, Stacey (Brian) Fickau, and Michelle (Michael) Low; great grandchildren: Jessica Hermus, Nicolas and Christopher Low, Jackson and Quinn Sell; a sister-in-law: Rose Hendricks; many nieces and nephews; other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was further preceded in death by her sisters: Alice (Roger) Miller and Delores Van Eperen and many brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 600 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in Holy Name Cemetery, Kimberly.

We love you, and will miss you. You will always be in our hearts forever. Love your family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved