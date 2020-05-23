|
|
Evelyn R. Edwards
Sherwood - On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Evelyn R. Edwards passed away at home at the age of 89 surrounded by the love of her children and grandchildren.
Evelyn was born July 21, 1930. After three years of uncertainty in various foster homes, Evelyn was adopted by Fred and Marie Wonser, and raised in Unity, Wisconsin. When Evelyn was nine, Fred unexpectedly passed away, leaving no support for his family. Evelyn and her mother moved several times trying to find financial stability during the Great Depression. They eventually settled in Sioux City, Iowa where she later met Dale at a roller-skating rink, married him and started a family. Evelyn's mother passed away shortly after her first child was born so Evelyn and Dale moved to Wisconsin and settled in the Fox Valley. Because Evelyn had such an unstable childhood, it was her mission to provide a safe and secure environment for her children. Without a doubt, she was successful!
Evelyn is survived by her five children: Randy, Steve (Shelly), Sheryl (Lorn), Jeff (Jerri), and Joan (Lee) McDermot. She is further survived by five grandkids: Ian and Keely McDermot, Courtney Scott, Justin Edwards, and Nathan Crum, and five great grandchildren.
Evelyn worked for many years as a receptionist and an administrative assistant for AZCO, Louie Resch Realty, and Big Brothers/ Big Sisters. Her most important job was being the best mom. In addition to raising her five children, she helped raise two grandchildren, providing a loving environment each day until they entered first grade.
Evelyn spent the last 13+ years dealing with the progression of dementia. She never, ever lost her beautiful smile. Everyone loved to be in her presence.
Evelyn's family would like to express their deep gratitude to Jenny C., Kara, Cliff, and Blanca (Ascension Hospice), and Casey, Emily, and Tasian for their gentle care and support for Evelyn and her family.
A private service to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA or .
Mom,
You are the strongest woman I know. I am so blessed to call you my mom. You are deeply and forever cherished.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 23 to May 24, 2020