Everett "Ozzie" Anderson, 1925 - 2019. His life was well lived and he was well loved! He passed away 7 December in his 94th year.
He will be supremely missed by his family, his wife, Beatrice (Koplein) and his children Mary Ross-Steer (Andrew Steer and the late Mike Ross), Mark Anderson (Robin Cooper) and Lynn Anderson. He was grandfather to Christopher Ross (Tanya Chin) and Ian Ross and great grandfather to Tommy and Sydney Ross.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Alma (Rasmussen) Anderson and sister, Inez (Anderson) Dishno.
He grew up in Waupaca. At age 17 he enlisted in the US Navy. After the war, he returned to Waupaca H.S. to finish his schooling (Classes of 1943 and 1947). The family moved to Minocqua, Wisconsin in 1958.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019