Everett Schefelker
Manawa - Everett Schefelker, age 100, went on his heavenly home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1919 in the Town of Little Wolf, Waupaca County, son of the late Frank and Martha (Dretke) Schefelker. Everett attended Green Valley School and St. Paul's Lutheran School and graduated from Manawa High School in 1937. On October 5, 1946, he was united in marriage to Rita Jensen and they enjoyed 73 years together. They were blessed with three sons and one daughter. He farmed for 44 years on the land that was homesteaded in 1880 by his grandfather. Everett served as treasurer for the Little Wolf Township for 2 terms. After he retired from farming, he worked for 15 years at the Ripon Pickle Company, Manawa facility. Everett was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, during which time he served in various offices and committees. During his life, he valued attending church and spending time with family, friends and neighbors.
Everett will be dearly missed by his wife, Rita; children, Perry (Diane) Schefelker, Jeffrey (Joanne) Schefelker, Russell Schefelker and Judy (Don) Daley; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and his sister, Margaret Fahser. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Everett was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; one sister; three brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law and one grandson.
The funeral service for Everett will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Pastor Nathan Reichle officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Town of Little Wolf Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020