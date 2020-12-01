1/1
Faith Brown
1933 - 2020
Faith Brown

New London - A new voice could be heard in God's Choir as Faith L. Brown, age 87, ascended into heaven on Tuesday, December 01, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1933, in the Town of Gillette to the late Edwin and Amanda (Reinert) Rudie. Faith was a partner in life and business with Duane Brown, who she married on October 23, 1954, at Grace Lutheran Church, Sugar Bush. Faith and Duane worked together at their Insurance business. She also worked as a Legal Secretary for Attorney Sig Krostue for many years.

She served on the New London Library and Museum Board, was a charter member and past president of New London Lionettes, and member of Emanuel Lutheran Ladies Aid. Faith said, "My greatest joy was walking the path the Lord chose for me-that of a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend."

Faith is survived by her husband Duane; son Robert Brown (special friend Sandy Kopitzke); grandchildren, Tonya (Majed) Alamoudi and Andrew (Rose) Brohnson, step-grandchildren, Amanda (Adam) Collar and Kristy Shostak; great-grandchildren, Dylan Liska and Dexter Brohnson, step-great-grandchildren: Aubree, Aidan and Amara Collar and Malakhi Shostak; siblings: Sterling (Mary Lou) Rudie, Iver (Diane) Rudie, and June Kaepernick; and great-great-grandchild, Myles Dennis Kuhnke; sister-in-law Ann Rudie and in-laws, Marly and Shirley Brown. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Leslie and David, and a sister Betty Jensen.

Private services for Faith will be held at a later date.

The ceremony will be recorded and available for viewing on the funeral home website www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com following the service.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
