Services
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Waupaca, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Waupaca, WI
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Episcopalian Cemetery
Delafield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Joustra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith Joustra


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faith Joustra Obituary
Faith Joustra

Saxeville - Faith Joustra, age 96 of Saxeville, WI passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Faith was born on December 22, 1922 in Delafield, WI; the daughter of the late Adolph and Esther (Heller) Duma. Faith married Glenn C. Joustra, they were married for 48 years. She enjoyed volunteering her time and helping the community. Faith spent her winters in Lehigh Acres, FL. She loved the outdoors; swimming, water skiing, gardening. She also was a wonderful cook and enjoyed doing crafts. At the age of 94, Faith started dock dogs and competed in the world competition.

Faith is survived by her children, Jewel Schroetter of Saxeville, WI; Glenn Daniel of Delafield, WI; Jeanne (Dennis) Sengstock of Weyauwega and Minocqua, WI; grandchildren, Daniel Joustra; Nathan (Jennifer) Sengstock; great-grandson, Remington Sengstock. Faith is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Robert Joustra and granddaughter, Dannielle Schroetter.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Waupaca. Reverend Nigel Bousfield will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of services at the church. Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 15th at St. John Chrysostom Episcopalian Cemetery in Delafield. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent