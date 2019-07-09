|
|
Faith Joustra
Saxeville - Faith Joustra, age 96 of Saxeville, WI passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Faith was born on December 22, 1922 in Delafield, WI; the daughter of the late Adolph and Esther (Heller) Duma. Faith married Glenn C. Joustra, they were married for 48 years. She enjoyed volunteering her time and helping the community. Faith spent her winters in Lehigh Acres, FL. She loved the outdoors; swimming, water skiing, gardening. She also was a wonderful cook and enjoyed doing crafts. At the age of 94, Faith started dock dogs and competed in the world competition.
Faith is survived by her children, Jewel Schroetter of Saxeville, WI; Glenn Daniel of Delafield, WI; Jeanne (Dennis) Sengstock of Weyauwega and Minocqua, WI; grandchildren, Daniel Joustra; Nathan (Jennifer) Sengstock; great-grandson, Remington Sengstock. Faith is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Robert Joustra and granddaughter, Dannielle Schroetter.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Waupaca. Reverend Nigel Bousfield will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of services at the church. Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 15th at St. John Chrysostom Episcopalian Cemetery in Delafield. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 9 to July 10, 2019