Faithe Daoust



Menasha - Faithe Cheryl (Sharpe) Daoust, 75, died on Monday, October 9, 2020. She was born on Julty 27, 1945 to the late LaVonne and Mildred in Appleton. She as united in marriage to Daniel Daoust on June 9, 1962 at St. Therese Parish in Appleton.



Faithe is survived by her husband, children Jody (James) Geenen, Mary (Dave) Fischer and Steven (Karla) Daoust, grandchildren Rachel, Ashley, Amy, Lindsey and Preston, step-grandchildren Luke, Gabriel and Reuben, siblings Randee (Pete) Kessler, Stephanie Sharpe and William (Barb) Sharp, brother-in-law Joseph Daoust, . She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Faithe was preceded in death by her sister Terri Sharpe, sisters-in-law Margaret & Robert Dahlin and Mary Daoust.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, Octoer 23, 2020 at Bethel Luthteran Church



