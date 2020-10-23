1/1
Fay Elsner
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fay Elsner

New London - Fay G. Elsner, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, due to complications from COVID 19. She was born on May 1, 1925, in Menasha daughter of the late Thomas and Lottie (Klenke) Gracyalny. On February 21, 1942, she was united in marriage to George Elsner. He preceded her in death in 1998. She formerly worked at Zwickers Knitting Mill and Larsen Canning Company. Fay liked to bowl, play cards, and watch the Packers with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet (Barry) Duch, Darlene (Gary) Kluge and a son Robert (Alice) Elsner; grandchildren: Christine (Michael) Dreier, Jim Elsner, Jeff (Karen) Duch, Tracey Duch (Jeff Bellile), Chad Duch, Kevin (Diana) Kluge, Scott (Christine) Kluge, and Cory (Carrie) Kluge; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Devon Reffke, Austin (fiancée Avery) Elsner and Landon Elsner, Logan, Jacob, Alyssa, Jessica, and Megan Duch, Conner and Hayden Bellile, Dillon and Kennedy Kluge, Brenna (Joe) Furman, Morgan Kluge, and Abby and Lauren Kluge. Fay is further survived by nieces and nephews, Dennis Elsner, Marie, Donna, and Lonny Hahn, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son Terry; sisters Carol Hahn and Fern Elsner; brother Thomas Gracyalny; brother-in-laws, Henry and Leonard Elsner and a nephew Gary.

Private family services will be held.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Trinity Terrace and St. Joseph Residence for the wonderful care given to Fay.

Mom - Thank you for always helping me whenever I needed you, love Janet






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cline and Hanson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved