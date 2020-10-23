Fay ElsnerNew London - Fay G. Elsner, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, due to complications from COVID 19. She was born on May 1, 1925, in Menasha daughter of the late Thomas and Lottie (Klenke) Gracyalny. On February 21, 1942, she was united in marriage to George Elsner. He preceded her in death in 1998. She formerly worked at Zwickers Knitting Mill and Larsen Canning Company. Fay liked to bowl, play cards, and watch the Packers with her family.She is survived by her daughters, Janet (Barry) Duch, Darlene (Gary) Kluge and a son Robert (Alice) Elsner; grandchildren: Christine (Michael) Dreier, Jim Elsner, Jeff (Karen) Duch, Tracey Duch (Jeff Bellile), Chad Duch, Kevin (Diana) Kluge, Scott (Christine) Kluge, and Cory (Carrie) Kluge; great-grandchildren, Ashton and Devon Reffke, Austin (fiancée Avery) Elsner and Landon Elsner, Logan, Jacob, Alyssa, Jessica, and Megan Duch, Conner and Hayden Bellile, Dillon and Kennedy Kluge, Brenna (Joe) Furman, Morgan Kluge, and Abby and Lauren Kluge. Fay is further survived by nieces and nephews, Dennis Elsner, Marie, Donna, and Lonny Hahn, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son Terry; sisters Carol Hahn and Fern Elsner; brother Thomas Gracyalny; brother-in-laws, Henry and Leonard Elsner and a nephew Gary.Private family services will be held.The family wishes to thank the staff at Trinity Terrace and St. Joseph Residence for the wonderful care given to Fay.Mom - Thank you for always helping me whenever I needed you, love Janet