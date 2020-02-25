Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church
181 Main St.
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church
181 Main St.
Potter, WI
Fay M. Cummings~Schulz


1937 - 2020
Fay M. Cummings~Schulz Obituary
Fay M. Cummings~Schulz

High Cliff, Wisconsin - Fay M. Cummings-Schulz, age 82, of the High Cliff area, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein.. She was born June 28, 1937 in Appleton, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Homer & Esther (Laird) Thompson. Fay married Frank Cummings on August 11, 1956 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Menasha.

During her life with Frank, Fay worked for 31 years at the Chilton Village, later known as the Chilton Care Center, as a nursing aide. Frank preceded her in death on August 10, 2000. She married Wilmer Schulz on May 23, 2003 at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Potter, at which time she retired as a nursing aide. She discovered her love of fishing, and even took on the adventure of sturgeon spearing from a freshly cut hole in Lake Winnebago and ice fishing out of Wilmer's truck. This afforded her the comfort of climate control while Wilmer had to fish outside in the elements.

Fay had a passion for crocheting and had made many articles of warmth by her own hand. She loved opportunities to travel in her retirement and was well known as an excellent cook and baker who appreciated every event she could have with family and those she loved.

Fay was a woman of deep faith, always smiling, happy, and ready with a kind word for those around her. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her, and loved her.

Survivors include her husband: Wilmer; her children: Robert (Terri) Cummings, Mike (Connie) Cummings, Paul (Sandy) Cummings, Tom (Penny) Cummings, Glenn (Kerry) Cummings, Sheila (Kevin) Towle, Deanna Cummings; step children: Gerald (Mary) Schulz, Charles (Janet) Schulz, Randy (Betty) Schulz; 11 grandchildren: Rebecca (Troy) McGlone, William (Ashlie) Cummings, Morgan (Ethan) Steingraber, Tyler Cummings and his special friend, Grace Plath, Madelynn Cummings, Troy Cummings and his special friend, Sheila Vandeflinden, Derek Cummings and his special friend, Kelly Mulligan, Logan Cummings, Hailey Cummings, Sage Cummings, and her special friend, Nick Sweere & Parker Cummings; 7 step grandchildren: Tricia (Steve) Voelz, Bill (Kim) Schulz, David (Anna) Schulz, Craig Schulz, Joshua Schulz, Emily Schulz & Fiancee Dan Barrelman, & Adam Schulz; 5 great grandchildren: Emily McGlone, Isaac McGlone, Nora McGlone, Alanis & Sophia Cummings; and 2 sisters: Betty (Hank) Sausen, & Patricia (George) Ronk. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband: Frank; a son: Gregory Cummings; a grandchild: Levi Cummings; 2 sisters: Ann (Don) Konke, Jean (Neal) Payton; and a sister-in-law: Dorothy (Clarence) Wittman.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church (181 Main St.) in Potter with Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Hilbert. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 am until 10:45 on Thursday, February 27, 2020 when the service will be held.

A memorial fund has been established in the name of Fay M. Cummings-Schulz.

Fay's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Calumet County Hospice and Visiting Nurse staff for all of the care they have provided.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
