Fern C. Echtner
Navarino - Fern C. Echtner, 99, of Navarino passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at ThedaCare Appleton with her family by her side. She was born June 21, 1921 to the late Frank and Anna (Krueger) Dingeldein. Fern was a faithful member at Trinity United Church of Christ in Leeman.
She was united in marriage to Marvin W. Echtner on March 4, 1944. He preceded her in death on November 5, 1997. The passenger train depot in Navarino was relocated and remodeled to become the family home in 1949.
Fern loved her flower garden, vegetable garden, baking, her cat, Sadie, and most of all her family. Her memory of being a caring and nurturing wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother lives on with her family.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Donna) Echtner; daughter, Jane (Michael) Shulze; daughter-in-law, Jackie Echtner; five grandchildren: Raymond (Kathy) Echtner, Brian Echtner, James Echtner, Kimberly Echtner, and Eric Shulze; three great-grandchildren: Jackson and Jordan Echtner, and Aidan Echtner; sister, Iris Ebsch; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Echtner; sisters: Pearl, June, and Marie; brothers: James, Eugene, Frank Jr., and Darby "Max".
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Visitation will continue at Trinity United Church of Christ, W6712 County Road F, Shiocton (Leeman), on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Moira officiating. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery.
Due to the ongoing public health situation, social distancing rules will be in effect at the visitation and funeral. The church requests that you wear a mask, as you are able, and sit according to the pew markings. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and keep the family in your prayers.
