Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
Fern C. Vannieuwenhoven


1924 - 2020
Fern C. Vannieuwenhoven Obituary
Fern C. Vannieuwenhoven

Green Bay - Fern C. Vannieuwenhoven, 95, a Green Bay resident, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at Unity Hospice, De Pere.

She was born on September 9, 1924, daughter of the late Harold and Leola Conklin. Fern attended Green Bay West High School. In 1942 she married Bernard Vannieuwenhoven in Green Bay. He preceded her in death in 1994. She was a volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul and Salvation Army for many years. Fern was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed bowling, Canadian fishing trips and many years 'up north' with her husband Bernie.

Survivors include one daughter, Bonnie (Bill) Woosencraft, Green Bay; three sons, Dave (Jo Anne) Vannieuwenhoven, Appleton, Jim (Nancy) Vannieuwenhoven, Green Bay and Pete (Amy) Vannieuwenhoven, Silver Cliff; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and one brother-in-law, Wayne Gerondale. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Jean Gerondale and one brother, Jim Conklin.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave., from 11:00 am until the funeral service at 1:00 pm. Officiating at the service will be Fern's grandson, Rev. Charles Vannieuwenhoven. Entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Fern's family by visiting her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Unity Hospice for the love and support given to Fern and her family.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020
