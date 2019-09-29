Services
Appleton - Filip T. Birch, age 76, died Friday Sept. 20th, 2019 at his home. Filip was a good and caring husband and shared 51 years of marriage with his best friend Karen. He was smart, a political buff, opinionated, had a hearty laugh and many jokes. He enjoyed his 34 ft. Baja boat, cruises, yardwork, races, and country music. He worked as a shipyard welder, an iron worker, he ground contact lenses, and owned an auto body shop that eventually grew into "The Auto Place," which he operated for 35 years. Filip proudly lived for 67 years with diabetes with good control and overcame many other illnesses.

He is survived by his wife Karen; brother Robert (Amy) Birch, and sister-in-law Mary Birch.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Ruth Birch, 2 brothers: Jared and Timothy Birch.

A celebration of Fil's life will be held on Saturday October 5, at the Capital Center, 725 W. Capital Dr, Appleton from 1 to 3 pm.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019
