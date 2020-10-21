Finn O. Gunderson
Finn O. Gunderson died peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the age of 87.
After growing up in Mt. Horeb Wisconsin, Finn began college at St. Olaf. While there he met Pat, his wife of 66 years. Transferring to UW-Madison to finish undergrad and medical school Finn and Pat began their life long adventure together. After completing medical school, Finn enlisted in the Army where he received additional surgical training, served our country for ten years and returned to civilian life with the rank of Lt. Colonel. During his military career Finn served in Germany, all across the United States and in Vietnam. He was awarded the Legion of Merit medal for his service in Vietnam. Finn was an accomplished orthopedic surgeon but also an artist and a sportsman. Finn loved to sail, ski, hunt/fish and golf. Finn and Pat enjoyed entertaining friends and family at their homes over the years. After leaving the Army, Finn practiced in Appleton for many years before working the last years of his career in Phoenix.
Preceded in death by his wife Pat, sister Helen and one grandchild. Survived by his two sons Erik (Katherine) Gunderson and Kurt (Charmaine) Gunderson, his daughter, two sisters and five grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes a private family service will be held. If desired, a memorial donation to the Banner Alzheimer's Foundation is appreciated in memory of Pat at www.bannerhealthfoundation.org/areas-to-support/giving-matters