Florence Ann BrewsterKaukauna - Passed away on November 18, 2020 at Country Villa at the age of 96 after suffering a stroke. Florence was born on January 2, 1924 to Ethan and Amelia (Jennick) Brewster in Kaukauna, WI. Florence was employed at Thilmany for over 40 years as the Human Resources Manager.Florence loved to bowl and golf. They were activities she continued to enjoy into her 80s.Florence also loved to travel. The day after she retired, she was on a plane to Europe. She visited most of the United States and Canadian provinces. She went to Churchill, Manitoba to see the polar bears. In later years, she enjoyed taking the Amtrak to Colorado and visiting the national parks with her brother and niece. The last few years she went on daily rides around Wisconsin with her niece.Florence believed in volunteering and helped at Loaves and Fishes, 1000 Island Nature Center as a founding member of the center, and Kaukauna Health Associates-where she always modeled in the fashion show. She was named the Post Crescent Volunteer of the Year and was on the Kaukauna Library Board and the 1000 Island Nature Center Board. Florence remained on her own home up until the last two weeks of her life.Florence is survived by her brother Francis of Colorado Springs, CO and his children: Jolie, Rick (Debbie), and Joe-all of Colorado, and Dave (Beth) of Minnesota; brother James (Dolores) of Piedmont, CA and their children: Lib (Kevin) Stover of Evanston, IL and James Jr. of Oakland, CA; niece and caregiver Sue Bergeron of Kaukauna, nephew Rob (Sharon) Brewster of Arlington, VA; niece Jennifer Brewster of Jackson, MI, and nephew Phil (Betty) Brewster of Sleepy Hollow, IL. Florence is further survived by 11 great nieces and nephews and three great great nieces and nephews.Florence is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Geri (Walter) Molda, Mary (Joe) Bergeron, Margaret Brewster and brother Robert (Mary Ellen) Brewster, nephew Robert Bergeron, and sister-in-law Nancy Brewster.Due to COVID, there will be no funeral services. Her family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to travel. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.Florence's family would like to extend a special thank you to her neighbors and to her nurses and caregivers at ThedaCare in Appleton and Country Villa in Freedom. Memorials to the Kaukauna Library, Loaves and Fishes Pantry or the 1000 Island Nature Center in Florence's memory are appreciated.