Florence Hammel
New London - Florence "Flo" Hammel, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 24, 2019, at Manawa Community Nursing Center. She was born on August 31, 1939 in the Town of Deer Creek daughter of the late Peter and Iva (Jarvais) Bessette. On July 30, 1999, she was united in marriage to Leroy Hammel. They met while dancing; one of the things they loved to do most together. Florence worked at Curwood for 30 ½ years retiring in 2006. She served on the Curwood Local 1970 union board for 7 years. Florence also enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, going to the casino, shopping, dancing and baking Christmas cookies.
She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Schweitzer and Connie (Gordon) Gabrielson; a brother Leroy (Pat) Bessette and a sister Pat (Roger) Tuscher. Florence is further survived by 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, brother and sister in-laws, numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Barbara Ritchie, son Clarence Samson Jr., 2 brothers, Donald (Lillian) and Robert (Mary) and 3 sisters, Marie Schneider, Phyllis Smeiska and Theresa Bessette.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Southern Care Hospice for all the care and concern they have shown to Florence.
Funeral services for Florence will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bear Creek with Rev. Jack Malarkey and Deacon Lincoln Wood officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 25, 2019