|
|
Appleton - Florence Irene "Terry" Fieweger, age 97, of Appleton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at her home on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Terri was born August 22, 1922 in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of the late Ernest and Ora (Mc Bride) Harris. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Terri was a proud veteran of the United States Army Air Corp and served as a WAC at the Army Air Field in Avon Park, FL with the 325th AAF Base Unit from 1944 - 1945. During that time she met the love of her life John P. "Jack" Fieweger. They married on February 14, 1945 in Savannah, Georgia. Following their tour of duty, they moved permanently to Appleton raising a family of five and sharing a long and happy marriage of 61 years.
Terri was a devoted wife and mother who early on supported her family as a stay at home mom and then worked outside the home as a ward clerk at St. Elizabeth Hospital, followed by owning and operating her own blueprinting business. Throughout her life, she volunteered in the community, schools and later at St. Joseph Food Pantry.
With Jack, she loved to dance, travel, socialize with friends and neighbors and celebrate all occasions with her family. Upon marrying Jack, she became a Catholic and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Appleton.
Terri is survived by her five children: Jon (Kathy) Fieweger, Evergreen, CO, Jo (Jim Barker) of Erie, PA, Michael (Pat) Fieweger, Williams Bay, WI, Leslie (Jim Busse), Monona, Wi, and Anthony (Marley) Fieweger, Appleton; 12 grandchildren: Jason, Michael, Christopher, Samantha, Brian, Cole, Nathan, Matt, Katie, Luke, Rachael, and Sarah; 16 great grandchildren with one on the way; 2 sisters-in-law: Barbara Furman, of Maine, and Kathleen Fieweger, of Florida. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 siblings: Earl, Francis, Harold, Kate, Ray, and Donald, her sister-in-law Ann and her husband Jack.
A private family service will be held. Interment, with full military honors, performed by Appleton Legion Post 38, will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Ascension at Home Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care, and to our Senior Helper Tanya for the dedicated service and care provided to our mother. Without them, the family could not have honored our mother's last wish to remain at home. For their kindness and expertise, the family is most appreciative.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019