|
|
Florence J. Sytsma
Appleton - Florence J. Sytsma, formerly of Kalamazoo, Michigan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 94 at Touchmark Retirement Community. She was born in Kalamazoo, MI on December 22, 1925 to the late John and Alice (Meulman) Drenth. Florence married James Sytsma on May 3, 1949 at Third Reformed Church in Kalamazoo and was married to James for 67 years prior to his death in 2016. They were active members of Third Reformed Church and Haven Reformed Church prior to moving to WI in 2000. Florence was very proud of her work at the Juvenile Court of Kalamazoo County prior to marrying James. Florence assisted her husband at the family bakery, Sytsma's Bakery, in Kalamazoo. She also enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, homemaker, gardener, church choir member, and talented seamstress. Florence might be best known for her competitive nature at cards, bingo, and dominoes. She also enjoyed time at their summer home on Drummond Island, Michigan. Florence attended Appleton Alliance Church and appreciated their support as she was homebound. She lived at Touchmark Retirement Community for past 6 years. Her family thanks the caring staff at Touchmark for the home they made for her and her husband. The family also thanks ThedaCare at Home Hospice for their support these last few weeks.
Florence is survived by her children: David (Bonnie) of Kalamazoo, MI; Dean (Theresa) of Lowell, IN; Douglas (Betsy) of Kalamazoo, MI; Donald (Eileen) of Fridley, MN; Lorie (MIchael) Stoltz of Fremont, WI; LeAnne DeTrana of Shorewood, WI, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother John (Joan) Drenth of Riverview, FL and Drummond Island, MI.
We will honor and celebrate her life this spring at a gathering in Kalamazoo, MI and she will be buried in the East Cooper Cemetery in Cooper Township, Kalamazoo, MI. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020