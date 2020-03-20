|
|
Florence M. Zehren
Appleton - Florence M. Zehren, 89, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1931 in Little Chute, WI. to the late Peter and Gerarda (Schopkema) Van Boxtel. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and was actively involved in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bingo and sheephead.
Florence is survived by 4 daughters: Joanne (Lee) Grosskruetz, Kathy (Bruce) Eiting, Lisa (Todd) St. Louis, Tina Guyette; 1 son: Larry Zehren; 16 grandchildren: Dawn, James, Matthew, Erick, Bruce (BJ), Amy, Melissa, Kevin, Janet, Julie, Katie, Timothy (TW), Jennifer Mary Mae, Jeremy, Samantha, Bradley; 31 great grandchildren; 2 brothers: Richard (Carol) Van Boxtel, Joe (Delores) Van Boxtel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Irvin Zehren, daughter: Connie Smith, grandson: Andrew O'Connor, brother: Cory Van Boxtel , sister: Bernice Kriplean and many half brothers & sisters.
Due to the state mandated restrictions on large gatherings, a memorial service for Florence will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at a later date and will be announced on Valley Funeral Home website.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020